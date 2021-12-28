Eugene James
BELVOIR - Eugene James, a decades-long community leader in Pitt County, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2021 in the presence of his family following a brief illness. He was 97 years old.
The funeral service will be on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11 am at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 9:30 am to 11 am.
Eugene was born on July 10, 1924, the son of Arthur J. and Mattie Lewis James of Bethel. He graduated from Bethel High School with no plans except to help his mother and father on their farm.
The following year, the United States of America called him into service with the Army, serving in active combat as a member of the 103rd Infantry Division in Europe during World War II.
He took advantage of the GI Bill that supported additional education, pursuing a teaching degree in agriculture education at North Carolina State University, later earning a Master's Degree. He taught agriculture education for 30 years in the Pitt County Schools.
During that time, he was the Belvoir scout leader for the Boy Scouts of America, Girls High School basketball coach for Belvoir High School, a firefighter in the Belvoir Fire Department and Sunday school teacher at Gum Swamp Free Will Baptist Church.
He was active in the Farm Bureau and committed to supporting those who produce a healthy food supply. He was a board member for Pitt County Memorial Hospital as it transitioned to a regional medical center that might support a new medical school.
Service to community energized Eugene and was his passion. He valued his own blessings in life and committed himself to creating a better community for others. He served on the Pitt County Board of County Commissioners for 30 years, taking great pride in representing the voice of those he served.
His blessing was most evident by meeting Patsy Stroud in October of 1954 and they were married in December, enjoying 56 years of marriage. They were partners who invested in their three sons, grandchildren, and community.
Eugene also put his education to use by becoming a farmer in the Belvoir community; allowing him to teach his sons the value of a hard day's work. As public school teachers in the tumultuous 1960s, Patsy and Eugene were strong advocates for the role of public education in providing opportunities for all children.
"Mr. James" loved his country, county, church, and family, serving them all enthusiastically. His life is an example and celebration of a life well lived.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Patsy Stroud James.
Surviving are three sons: Eddie James (Tammy) of Belvoir, Paul James (Patricia) of Seattle, Washington, and Mark James (Michelle Gurrera) of Greenville; nine grandchildren: Kristin Shaw (Jeremy) of Bethel, Mary Carson (John) of Bethel, Danielle Rhodes (Thomas) of Rocky Mount, William James (Kaitlyn) of Bethel, Lauren Cannon (Jordan) of Solon, Iowa, Sarah James (Jeff Steiff) of Des Moines, Iowa, Ben James (Madalyn) of Des Moines, Iowa, Anna James and Brady James of Greenville; 14 great grandchildren; and a sister Lois Ainsley of Tarboro.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Gum Swamp Free Will Baptist Church, 2072 Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, NC 27834 or Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department, 4189 NC 33 W, Falkland NC 27827.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.