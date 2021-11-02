Eugene Roberson, Jr.

Eugene B. Roberson, Jr.
ROBERSONVILLE - Eugene B. Roberson, Jr. passed away October 30, 2021 at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice with his family at his side after fighting a courageous battle with cancer the last 9 years.
He was the son of Eugene and Edna Earl Roberson. He was married to Jane Crandell on March 24, 1967. He graduated from Robersonville High School in 1960, and went on to graduate from NC State University with two degrees.
Gene was a member of the First Christian Church in Robersonville where he served as a deacon, elder and treasurer. He was Town Commissioner, a Mason, a shriner, a Ruritan, and has served on the Robersonville Public Library Board. He retired from Roanoke High School, where he taught Agriculture and began his teaching at Oak City High School.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and sharing his plants and flowers with friends, and his favorite was spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.
Gene was survived by his wife Jane of 54 years, daughters, Leigh Bright and husband Robert of Winterville, NC., Lesley Askew and husband Brenton of Windsor, NC., grandchildren, Carson and Caitlyn Askew, Seth and Hannah Bright; sisters, Minnette Liles and husband John of Swansboro, Glenda Phillips and husband Chuck of Spotsylvania, Va., and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all his doctors, nurses, and the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospise.
There will be a 2:00pm graveside service at Robersonville Cemetery on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 with a visitation to follow the service.
Flowers welcome or memorials may be made to First Christian Church P.O. Box 755 Robersonville, NC 27871. Online condolences at www.biggsfuneral.com.