Eula Rae Gaskins Spencer
BELHAVEN - Mrs. Eula Rae Gaskins Spencer, age 92, a resident of Belhaven passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at her home.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Mrs. Spencer was born in Beaufort County on May 5, 1927 to the late Robert and Mary Keech Gaskins. She married George T. Spencer who preceded her in death. She was a 1947 graduate of Tayloe Hospital School of Nursing where she received her degree as a registered nurse and in 1977, she received her degree as a nurse practitioner from the University of Florida. She was a nurse with the Beaufort County Schools and retired from the Beaufort County Health Department. Mrs. Spencer was a member of Pantego Christian Church.
Survivors include three sons, Robert H. Spencer of Belhaven, Hoyt T. Spencer of Belhaven, Tim R. Spencer and wife Sissy of Bath; two grandchildren, Alicia S. Wagaman and husband Willie of Pinetown, Dr. Nathan H. Spencer of Pinetown and two great grandchildren, Jordan Wagaman and Madison Wagaman.
The family would like to thank Asera Care Hospice for their loving support, especially nurses and staff, Olivia, Emily, Candace, Tasha, Zola, Lee, Lindsey and Allison.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pantego Christian Church, c/o Wayne Windley, P.O. Box 141, Pantego, NC 27860.
