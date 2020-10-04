Eunice Knott

Eunice Lowrey Pittman Knott
GREENVILLE - Eunice Lowrey Pittman Knott, 92, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after falling ill to COVID-19. The disease took her body, but her beautiful soul was released to join her savior Jesus Christ for a new body and eternal life with Him. "So do not lose heart, though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day" (II Corinthians 4:16 ESV).
A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Born on January 8, 1928, she grew up in Wake County and was the daughter of the late James & Eunice Pittman. In addition to her parents, Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Knott, Sr. and son, Benjamin Mark Knott; brothers, Howard Pittman, Hubert James Pittman and Paul Pittman; as well as her sisters, Anita Pittman and June Mantych.
She attended Louisburg College as a young adult and later, Pitt Community College of Winterville and graduated as a Registered Nurse. After 30 years of service, she retired from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. She was the matriarch, prayer warrior, and stalwart of our family, a faithful follower of Christ with unwavering and unconditional love for all of her family members. She was a successful business woman at C & K Enterprises and The Frame Shop of Greenville and later a compassionate and caring nurse and a lover of her family. She was a longtime member of Christ Presbyterian Church of Winterville, an avid gardener of flowers and vegetables and a great source of strength to us all.
We bless her memory, and sorrow because we love her and will not see her again in this life. But as believers in Christ, our sorrow it mitigated by the grace and promises of God in His Word. She has been promoted to the glorious presence of The Lord, while we remain in this valley of tears. We do not wish that she return, but that the Lord come soon and take all believers to be with Him. Meanwhile, the scriptures and the Holy Spirit - the Comforter - give us encouragement.
Mom kept a cabinet full of literature, tracts and books, near the front door, ready to give out and was always giving people Christian literature. About two months ago, while speaking with her from Spain by phone, she expressed a desire to witness to all who live in her neighborhood, by giving a gospel tract and booklet to each home. So, we ordered the plastic bags used for hanging literature on doors, and also ordered the gospel booklets. She put the tracts and booklets in the bags and was looking for some people in the area to do the actual distribution for her (since she used a walker and was unable to do it herself). We were impressed by her concern for her neighbors, and her desire at 92 to reach them again with the gospel. May the Lord raise up someone to actually complete the distribution for her, and may He bless her testimony.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan K. Hagerman and husband, David, of Greenville; sons, Carl Knott, Jr. and wife, Ruth, of Spain and Ken Knott and wife, Melissa, of California; grandchildren, Sarah Maness and husband, Danie, Rachel Gappen and husband, Daniel, Emily Knott, Caleb Knott, Ben Knott, Joshua Knott, Hannah Kristeller and husband, Rick, Mark Knott, Kenneth Knott, and Jesse Knott; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Katherine Dean of Rolesville, NC.
