Mrs. Evelyn Antwine Rampey, 79, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in Unity Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 2:15 pm at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Rampey, a native of Onslow County, was involved in the child care industry for over 50 years and for 15 years owned and operated Grandma’s House. She was a member of Unity Free Will Baptist Church. Evelyn loved to sew, cook, and work in her vegetable garden. A crossword puzzle enthusiast, she also enjoyed birdwatching and collecting angels. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Phillip Lee Rampey. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lee Rampey; daughters, Susan Beamon of Stokes; Amy R. Howe and husband John of Virginia Beach, VA; a son, Mark Rampey and wife Arlene of Fuquay-Varina; sister, Mary Alice Saunders of Durham, brothers, Daniel Antwine of Wilmington and Charlie Antwine of Newport; and eight grandchildren, Caleb Rampey, Sarah Hermosillo and husband Jesus, Hannah Young, Lydia Howe, Renee Beamon, Christopher Beamon, James Beamon, and Summer Rampey. Memorials may be made to Unity FWB Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.