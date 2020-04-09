Evelyn Cannon

Evelyn Robinson Cannon
WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Evelyn Robinson Cannon, 86, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home.
Due to the current health and gathering guidelines, a private graveside service will be held at Pinewood Memorial Park. Evelyn will be available for public viewing Thursday from 1 until 5 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville.
Evelyn, daughter of the late, William Arthur and Rosa Harris Robinson, was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. She was employed with Carolina Dairies as a secretary until her retirement. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Ayden.
In addition to her parents Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Call, son-in-law, Jimmy Corey, sister, Mattie Guinn, and a brother, Robert Robinson.
She is survived by her husband of 8 years, Leo Cannon; daughter, Debbie Corey of Greenville; granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Corey; step-son, Donald Cannon and wife, Ann, of Greenville; step-grandchildren, Todd Cannon, Brian Cannon, Chris Canon, and Ann Cannon; 8 step-great grandchildren; sisters, Rose Bullock and Virginia Shivers, both of Winterville; and a brother, Marvin Robinson of Mt. Home, Idaho.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Community Hospice for the wonderful care given to Evelyn. And would suggest that during this time memorial contributions could be given to Community Hospice to help them help others, mail to Community Hospice, 1003 Red Banks Rd., Suite B, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
