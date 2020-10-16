Evelyn Davenport

Evelyn Marie Dail Davenport
GREENVILLE - Evelyn Marie Dail Davenport, 95, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 3:00 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Davenport was born June 14, 1925 in Edgecombe County to Leo and Alberta Dail. After graduating high school, she went to New York to work in a factory to support the WWII War Effort. Upon her return home, she married Rufus Davenport when he returned from serving in the Army in the Pacific Theater. They settled in Pitt County to start a family and farm tobacco. After farming, Evelyn and her sister Barbara established their business Shades by Evelyn. They crafted and sold custom handmade lampshades in the Southeast for 20 years. Evelyn will always be remembered for her easy going personality and quick wit. She was laughing with friends and family until the end. She loved NASCAR, the NY Yankees, Neil Diamond and Carolina Beach music. She was a voracious reader and passed her love of reading to her family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davenport was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Rufus Davenport; brothers, Larry Dail and Roy Dail; and sisters, Virginia Brown and Selma Richards.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Bobbie) Cannon and husband Lewis of Stokes; her sister Barbara Hamlin of Jacksonville, FL; nephew Jimmy; nieces Kim and Kinsey; Louise Desereau and her family whom Evelyn loved as her own; grandchildren Lisa Britt, Leigh Credle (Kenneth), Alice Briley (Steve), Becky Yorkey (Tyson), Timothy Davenport (Kelly); great-grandchildren Amber, Reid, Austin, Grayce, Meredith, Katie, Josh, Noah, Daniel, Baylor, and Walker.
Memorials may be made to Pactolus Fire & Rescue, 5858 US Hwy 264 E, Greenville, NC 27834; or to the Stokes Fire Department, P.O.Box 26, Stokes, NC 27884.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.