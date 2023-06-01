Evelyn Harris Faulkner, 76, daughter of the late Charlie and Esther Strickland Harris, died Monday, May 29, 2023. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, at 2:00 PM in the Grifton Free Will Baptist Church by the Rev. Kevin Woolard. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Evelyn was born in Johnston County, but had been a resident of the Ayden community all of her life. She was a farmer's wife, but had been employed with Fullerton Computers. She was a member of the Grifton Free Will Baptist Church, and enjoyed camping, sewing, going on cruises; and she especially loved her family and grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Benjamin Faulkner; a son Clifton Benjamin Faulkner; a grandson, Brandon Perry Gay; and a brother, Charlie Wayland Harris. Surviving are two daughters, Linda Perry and husband Carlton "Kink" of Ayden, and Pamela Ann Faulkner and special love, Billy Shifflett of Grimesland; a brother, Frankie Harris of Wilson; two sisters, Hilda Simon and husband Doug of Pawley's Island, SC, and Helen Elliott of Concord, NC; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Caraway and husband, Jerry of Hookerton, NC; five grandchildren, Pat, Charles, Justin, C.J., and Sandy; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild due in October. The family would like to thank the staff of River Trace Nursing & Rehabilitation for the care they provided. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.