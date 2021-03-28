Mrs. Evelyn “Lyn” Howell, 95, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. A celebration of Lyn’s life is postponed until her children can travel from out of state. Born and raised in Galeton PA, Lyn graduated from Penn State University in 1946. She was married to J. Marshall Colcord from 1947 to 1980 and together they raised 4 children. Lyn got her masters in Medical Records at ECU in 1973. She worked for Health and Human Services for many years. She remarried to Vince Howell in 1983 until 1993. Lyn was an active and devoted member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed attending Bible study groups and once wrote a Christmas play that was performed in 1964, in Johnson City TN. Lyn loved many creative activities including: playing the organ, writing short stories and poems, exceptional sewing, painting still life’s, decorating, and gardening. She belonged to various social organizations and attended music events and theater. Lyn was the daughter of the late Otto Mosch and Mable Burrous of Galeton PA. She was also preceded in death by her two husbands and six siblings. She is survived by: three sons, Marshall Colcord and his wife Dotsy Helms of Columbia SC; Scott Colcord of Alameda CA; Philip Colcord and his wife Elizabeth of Raleigh; one devoted daughter, Christine Kellerman and her husband Larry of Capistrano Beach CA. She is also survived by her brother Paul Mosch and his wife Dotty of Gibsonia PA; and 21 nieces and nephews. Lyn has been a resident of Cypress Glen for the past 7 years, where she has enjoyed great companionship and care. The family especially thanks Elaine Martin for her loving care and commitment to God’s work with our mother. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .