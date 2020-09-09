Evelyn Jean Marshall
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Evelyn Jean Marshall, 82, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 10:00am - 11:30am in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Evelyn Marshall will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.