Evelyn McLawhorn Case, 92, went peacefully to be with the Lord in her home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. To celebrate her life, a graveside service will be held Friday at 11:30 AM in Greenwood Cemetery, located on 5th Street in Greenville, NC. The family will hold a time of visitation following the graveside service. Evelyn, daughter of the late James Henry McLawhorn and Annie Davis McLawhorn, was born and raised on a farm in Pitt County. After she was married, she and her husband lived and worked in Greenville before moving to Raleigh in 1960. There, she took on a career of many years with Ivey's/Dillard Department store, where she later retired as the Personnel Manager. She was a faithful and devoted wife and mother who loved the Lord. She served faithfully at her church as a teacher, Woman's Auxiliary leader and choir member. Evelyn and her husband were charter members of Charity FWB church in Wendell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Herbert P. Case; brothers, James McLawhorn, Robert (Bobby) McLawhorn and William (Billy) McLawhorn; sisters, Mildred Paramore, Pauline Case and Joyce Griswell. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Sandra Barrett and husband Dennis of Winston-Salem; son, Herbert Case Jr, and his wife Dena of Wendell; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Along with sisters, Edna Miller of Norfolk VA and Florence Eastwood of Greenville. Sandra and Herb would like to thank their family and friends who have been so supportive of the family with their visits, calls and prayers. The family would like to especially thank the nurses and staff of HOSPICE that helped make the most of her last days. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.