Bishop Fair Lillie Hunter Boyd, 97 of 5255 Whichard Road, was born on February 13, 1924 to the late Charlie Hunter and Pearl Williams Hunter. She departed this life on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 surrounded by her family and friends. A Celebration of life Service will be held 2pm Sunday at Philippi Church of Christ Disciples of Christ and a viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Bishop Boyd was the Founder of Burning Bush Pentecostal Holiness Church of Greenville, NC and Burning Bush Outreach of Stamford, CT for over 50 years. She actively served as Bishop until her health began to decline in 2018. She leaves to cherish her memory; Fairesa Smith and Pastor Ora Mae Smith who cared for her along with a host of other nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be a wake service on Saturday 7-9 pm at Burning Bush Church. Professional & Excellent Services Entrusted To Blake Phillips Funeral Services.