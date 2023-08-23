Fanny Flower, 97, passed away surrounded by her family, August 18, 2023, peacefully at her home in Greenville, NC. Her family will offer a visitation on Monday, August 21 from 6-8 pm with The Rosary said at 7 PM, at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Her funeral mass and burial will be in New York. Fanny was born January 28, 1926, in New York, NY to John Carmine and Bess Ann Barbarita. She graduated from Yonkers High School in 1944. In her younger years she was a hospital volunteer but ultimately went on to work as a buyer for the US Government before starting her family with her husband Frank. The Family moved in 1970 to Greenville, NC where she was an extremely active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and school. Fanny was never a bystander in life and was always heading up or participating in some role for St. Peters. She was a devout Catholic reflecting her commitment to her faith as a Eucharistic minister, participating in weekly adoration, scheduling, and training altar servers and as well as many other varying ministries. Her dedication also extended to countless community dinners and craft fairs. She never accepted no for an answer, recruiting hundreds of sponsors over the years to support donations for Breakfast with Santa. In her later years she volunteered at ECU Health. In 2016 at 90 years of age she was recognized as their oldest volunteer and honored with the Community Service Humanitarian award for her outstanding community services for the betterment of Greenville. Fanny had a devilish smile at times and was always welcoming and warm to all she met. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank R. Flower, sister Frances (Fred) Antonelli, brother Vincent Barbarita, sisters Marie (Charles) Semmeles, Josephine (Frank) Celli, Mildred (Pat) Antonelli, and brothers Roy Barbarita and John Barbarita. Fanny is survived by daughters Christine A. Flower of Greenville, Judy Flower Gent and husband Allen of Holly Springs, son Richard S. Flower of Greenville; grandchildren Abigail and Rachel Ward of Apex; and sister Ann Lo Pinto of Dobbs Ferry, NY, Sister-in-law Antonette Barbarita of Yonkers, NY and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bryan Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 2200 W. Main Street, Suite A200, Box 3503, DUMC, Durham, NC 27705; St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com