Faye Smith Hart
FARMVILLE - Faye Smith Hart, age 87, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care Center. Born in Craven County on July 23, 1933, she was the daughter of Major and Lizzie Dudley Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Benjamin "J.B." Hart. A simple Christian woman, she loved her family and found great pleasure in maintaining her home and yard. Mrs. Hart had retired from the former Collins & Aikman of Farmville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda H. Davis; and sons, Billy Hart, Dennis Hart, Ruddie Hart and Glenn Hart.
Her surviving family includes her daughter, Gwanda Hart Matthews and husband, John of Farmville; son, James E. Hart and wife, Dot of Greenville; 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 AM Saturday, October 3rd, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Phillip Bland officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following at the cemetery.
