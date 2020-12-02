Flint Smith
BETHEL, CT - Mr. Flint Smith, 75, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was formerly of Greenville, NC and the son of the late William Earl and Mary Smith. His Greenville, NC survivors include his daughter, Jackie Nicholson (Randy); sisters, Mary Payton and Evangeline Wilson (James). Funeral Arrangements are incomplete.
A memorial in Greenville will be announced at a later date. Local Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC.