Flocine Spruill
OAK CITY - Mrs. Flocine Spruill, 90, died Friday, June 12, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Oak City, NC. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 19 from 6:00pm- 8:00pm at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Flocine Spruill will be by invitation only.