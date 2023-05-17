Florence Faye "Mary Jane" Fulford Moore, 84, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 4, 2023. A graveside service of love and remembrance officiated by the Rev. Paul Canady of Christ Episcopal Church will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Bern, NC on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Faye was born July 29, 1938, in New Bern, NC the only child of Richard Berry Fulford and Thelma Gladys Credle Fulford. She was married to Edgar Roy Moore and has a son, Marshall, and a daughter, Janelle. Faye graduated from New Bern High School in 1956 and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Women's Studies from East Carolina University. She worked at the United States Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point in an administrative post for eight years. After moving to Greenville, Faye was employed at East Carolina University with the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. Faye was an avid genealogist having researched several family lines back for centuries. She also was an accomplished pianist, loved to paint, wrote poetry and collected antiques. She was a member of the New Bern Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star serving as pianist. For many years, she served her high school class, New Bern Class of 1956, as secretary-treasurer and webmistress of the class website and worked diligently in planning many class reunions and other functions. Faye was predeceased by her parents and her faithful feline companion, Sappho. She served as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church, c/o R. S. Spencer, P. O. Box 159, Engelhard, NC 27824 or to Christ Episcopal Church, New Bern. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Moore family. Cotten Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Florence Faye "Mary Jane" Moore.