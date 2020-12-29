Florine Fleming

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Florine Fleming, age 74,of 200 S Sylvan Dr. died December 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1pm at Joy Temple Church of Deliverance. Viewing Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm at B.G. Barrett Funeral Home. Burial will be in Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements by B.G. Barrett Funeral Home, 402 North Greene Street.

