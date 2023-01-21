Mrs. Frances Booth Hart, 80, died peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:30 PM in Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Donald Warren and Dr. Jon Strother. The family will receive friends Sunday at the church prior to the service from 1:15 until 2:15 PM. A private burial will be held in the Ayden Cemetery. Mrs. Hart was born in Lenoir County and lived her early life in the Ayden community of Pitt County. She was the daughter of the late William Robert and Rebecca Harrell Booth. She was a 1960 graduate of Ayden High School, and received her BS in Nursing from the University of North Carolina in 1964. Less than three months later, she married the love of her life, John Smith Hart, at Ayden United Methodist Church and began a distinguished period as an Army wife. For the next 22 years, she served as the foundation of her family, supervising moves around the country and around the world every three years, volunteering in schools, making and re-making church families and friendships, and setting up a new home for her family each and every time. Regardless of the location of the Army base, she made it home. While assigned overseas she insisted on inviting John's single enlisted soldiers to her home for Thanksgiving each year to make sure they had a home cooked meal. After John retired from the military, they returned to Pitt County to make their home in Greenville in 1988. She continued her nursing career with ECU Family Practice, where she assisted many young residents beginning their Family Medicine residencies and mentored them in treating and supporting patients. She was a beacon of compassion and kindness, for her co-workers, and for the many patients she treated. She retired from her nursing career in 2007. Mrs. Hart was a member of Jarvis Memorial Methodist Church, where she was active in the leadership of the women's Bible study. Her family was her pride and joy. She encouraged and cheered them on through every accomplishment. Both her son, Scott, and daughter, Kitty, graduated from UNC Law School, and neither could have done so without her steadfast support and love. Mrs. Hart was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John S. Hart; son, Scott Hart and wife, Nicole, of New Bern; daughter, Kathryn (Kitty) Hart Wetherington and husband, Hardy, of Greenville; grandchildren, Kristin Hamilton and husband, J.D., of New York City, NY, John Wetherington of Greenville, Austin Hart of Portland, OR, Grayson Wray of Boone, and Ben Hart of Raleigh; great granddaughter, Kathryn Quinn Hamilton; brothers, Bill Booth and wife, Emily, of Wilmington, Jim Booth and wife, Anne, of Ayden, George Booth and wife, Susan, of Cary; and sister, Cathy Robinson and husband, Danny, of Pinnacle, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington Street, Greenville, NC 27858, for their remote worship service system; or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.give.michaeljfox.org. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.