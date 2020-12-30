On Friday evening, December 18, 2020, Frances Doreen Nelson (nee Bush) went to be with the Lord from her home in Greenville, North Carolina. Having celebrated her 95th birthday she was diagnosed with a terminal condition just three days later and immediately began completing pet projects, telling family and friends, “I will be joyful every day and more so thereafter,” a phrase that fittingly describes her zeal and gratitude for life. Frances was born in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada on October 17, 1925, the second child of Archibald Franklin Bush and Elizabeth Edna Bush (nee Parker). After completing grade 13 at Burlington High School, Burlington, Ontario, Frances earned her R.N. at The Hamilton General Hospital School of Nursing and her Bachelor of Religious Education at London Bible Institute, London, Ontario. She and Alfred Edric Nelson (July 6, 1920-April 6, 2007) met at LBI and married at Freeman Gospel Tabernacle, Burlington, on August 25, 1951. Fran actively supported Alf’s pastoral ministries to Michigan churches including First Baptist Church, Rochester, Alaska Baptist Church, Kingsley Baptist Church, and Parr Memorial Baptist Church, Petoskey; together as MARBC State Representative and “Mrs. Shepherd,” and in his role as Seniors Pastor at First Baptist Church, St. Johns. Frances is preceded in death by her husband Alfred E. Nelson, parents Archibald F. and Elizabeth E. Bush, sisters Marguerite, Barbara, Betty, and brothers Leonard and Graham. She will be fondly remembered by her sisters Helen McKercher (Burlington, Ontario) and Shirley Davy (Parry Sound, Ontario), children Judy Barber (Chuck, Greenville, NC), Dan (Nancy, Raleigh, NC), Ron (Glenda, Dayton, OH), Steve (Miko, Fukuoka, Japan), Paul (Elizabeth, New Canaan, CT), and Susan Page (Easton, PA), and her 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Frances Nelson’s earthly tent will be laid to rest beside those of her husband and parents at White Chapel Memorial Gardens & Cemetery in Hamilton, Ontario. A celebration of her life will be held at Grace Church, 3551 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. It would be her wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations which can be sent to Grace Church for the Bibles for Asia ministry. Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.thomasyelverton.com .