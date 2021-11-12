Frances Carr Parker
KINSTON, NC - Frances Carr Parker, 96, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 12 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Edwards Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends from 4:30 - 8:00 PM on Sunday, November 14, at the Parker home. Interment will be private.
On July 18, 1925, Frances was born in Durham, NC to Dr. Henry Calhoun Carr and Mary Lucinda Williams Carr. After graduating high school in her hometown, she earned a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Food & Nutrition from Salem College. She furthered her education in Dietetics and graduated from Watts Hospital School.
In 1949, Frances began her employment as Administrative and Therapeutic Dietician with Duke Hospital. In 1950, she was the Administrator and Therapeutic Dietician at Duke Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Frances and her husband, Dr. Samuel Lester Parker, Jr., later moved to Kinston where they would raise their family. Frances began volunteering her time at the hospital in Kinston where she started the "Pink Ladies Program."
In 1966 she furthered her career in nutrition by working in the Kinston School System as the Director of Child Nutrition. During her career she won multiple awards, was an instructor of nutrition, an author of cookbooks and poetry, gave lectures, and was President of Tar Par, Ltd Publishing Co. She retired after several years of service with the school system.
Frances was in the choir and a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kinston. She enjoyed her family, boating on the river, days at the beach, and golfing with her friends. She will be remembered for her love of life and for her church.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Parker of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Frances Parker Whitaker of Kinston; grandchildren, Donna Buck of Washington, Mary Hamilton of Stokes, Samantha Lewis of Winterville, Andrew Marlow and Constance Devera, both of Greenville; eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Frances is preceded in death by the love her life, Sam, her husband of 59 years; daughter, Holly Parker of Jupiter, FL; son, Henry Parker of Kinston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the "Bell Tower Fund" at the First Presbyterian Church, 2101 N. Heritage Street, Kinston, NC 28501 or to a charity of your choosing.
