Frances Rives Rowlette Laughinghouse, 95, entered into eternal peace on July 25, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, July 29, at the Bethel Cemetery, Bethel, NC. Visitation will follow after the service at the cemetery. Frances was a loving, kind, daughter, wife, sister, mother, stepmother, grandmother and aunt. In her younger years, Frances enjoyed her bridge and book clubs in Bethel and Greenville. She also loved her flower garden and taking long walks on the beach. Frances was born on December 1, 1925, to Herbert Lisle Rives and Bessie Roberson Rives. She grew up in Bethel and graduated from Bethel High School and Salem College. Frances was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, served as a GA leader, and was a member of numerous other church committees. Frances married Clinton Boyd Rowlette, Jr., on September 6, 1947. “Bubber”, as he was lovingly called, died in a car accident on January 22, 1949. After her husband’s death, Frances remained in Bethel and helped her father in his drug store, H.L. Rives Drug Company. Frances and her daughter lived with her parents, who helped raise her daughter. In June 1968, Frances married Haywood Dail Laughinghouse, Jr., and made her home with Dail and his children in Greenville. They had 48 wonderful years together, as they both found love again after the deaths of their first spouses. Dail predeceased her on December 12, 2016. Frances is survived by her daughter, Frances Rowlette Young and husband, Robert; grandsons, Rob Young of Charleston, SC and Cameron Young and wife, Kelly, of Raleigh; loving nieces, Abbie R. Millard, Julia R. Rabhan and husband, Jay, of Mount Pleasant, SC; and Lisa R. Mauracher and husband, Rob, of Saanichton, British Columbia and Honolulu, Hawaii. Frances is also survived by her stepchildren, Margaret Laughinghouse; Helen Scovill and husband, Jay; Susan Laughinghouse; and Dail Laughinghouse, III; and by her step-grandchildren, Will Evans and wife, Jennifer, Meg Evans; Rachel Evans; Jennifer Mullis and husband, Dan; Dail Laughinghouse IV; Joseph Laughinghouse; Melissa Wolgemuth and husband, Dane; and Ellie Crout and husband, Chris. She is also survived by her step-great-grandchildren, Liam and Addie Evans; Landon Congleton; Khloe Bunn; Skylar Evans; Brynn and Julian Mullis; Vivienne Wolgemuth; and Clemmie Crout; and by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Sheri Laughinghouse. Frances is also survived by other dear relatives from the Rives, Rowlette and Laughinghouse families. In addition to her parents and husbands, Frances was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert Lisle Rives, Jr.; stepson, Bill Laughinghouse; step-grandsons, Alex and Jackson Laughinghouse; step-granddaughter, Lacy Laughinghouse; and step-daughter-in-law Jennifer Laughinghouse. Throughout the years, Frances was blessed with numerous loving and caring Silvercare caregivers, especially Muriel Davis, Pat Daniels, Dakita Harrell, and Yvonne Constance, and in the past years, Maggie Barnhill and Velma Peed. Their love, support, and kindness will always be remembered by the family. Thanks to Davon Barkman, nurse with Vidant Home Health and Hospice for his gentle care and concern. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, PO Box 910, Bethel, NC 27812, or to Vidant Home Health & Hospice, c/o Vidant Health Foundation, PO Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com .