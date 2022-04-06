Mrs. Frances Sutton Harrington, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at home. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 4pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Frances, the daughter of the late Prince Allen and Dollie Mills Sutton, was a native of Pitt County. She was retired from Glaxo-Welcome after 25 years of service. A longtime member of Calvary Temple PH Church, Frances loved serving the Lord and teaching Sunday School for most of her adult life. A devoted wife and mother, she enjoyed gathering with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Roland B. Harrington; brothers, Bernice Ray and Prince Sutton, Jr; sisters, Arlie Mayona Sutton and Linda Fillingame; and grandson, Casey Kean Copeland. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa H. Walls and husband, Carlton, of Ayden, Wanda H. Kittrell and husband, Bobby, of Winterville, Belinda Harrington of Greenville, and Lisa Copeland and husband, Joe, of Conneautville, PA; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Sutton and wife, Janie, of Franklin; and sister, Brenda Talton and husband, Donald, of Greenville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.