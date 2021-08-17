Frank Kenneth Tuck, 84, went to be with Our Lord, Jesus, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his residence. The Celebration of Life service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 18th, at Covenant Church, Winterville, NC, at 2 PM. Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial Park, Greenville, NC, following the service and visitation. All who can are invited to share a meal with the family at Covenant Church after the graveside service. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Frank was born on December 15,1936, to the late Benjamin Franklin and Sue Blanch Purcell Tuck. He graduated from Murphy High School in 1954. He was a graduate of Emory University in 1959 and obtained his Master’s in Business Administration at the University of Alabama. He married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Betts, on August 16, 1959. He was a retired Colonel of the United States Air Force, having served all over the world, retiring from Andrews Air Force Base in 1986. Following his military service, Frank worked at the University of Illinois, retiring after 16 years. He and Barbara have joyfully made their home in Greenville since 2015. He was a member of Covenant Church in Winterville. Frank will be fondly remembered for his integrity, his faithfulness, his humor, his helpfulness, his humility, and his hard work, at whatever he was doing. He was especially known for his generosity, of time and resources. He had the spiritual gifts of administration, discernment, service, and giving. Their 15 churches, several Christian ministries, Urbana Theological Seminary, their many missionary friends, and their family benefited greatly from his abounding love, help, and generosity. He was instrumental in starting adult Bible Study Sunday School classes at two locations, and even had the privilege of helping plant a new church. He most loved to serve behind the scenes. He was loved, trusted, and respected wherever he went. He and Barbara loved their time in the Air Force and at the U of I and made lifelong friends everywhere they lived. They were fervent members of each of their churches and joyfully served wherever they went: Keesler, AFB, Biloxi, Miss.; Shepherd AFB, Wichita Falls, TX; AFNORTH, NATO SS, Oslo, Norway (their favorite for 3 years); Chanute AFB, Rantoul, IL; MBA, Tuscaloosa, AL; Cam Rahn Bay Air Base RVN, Viet Nam, while his family waited in Atlanta, GA; Scott AFB, Belleville, IL; Altus AFB, Altus, OK; MAAG, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (another favorite for 3 years); Robins AFB, Warner Robins, GA; Andrews AFB, MD, (Washington, DC). Then came the move to the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL. Frank was truly a family man, and was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Asher Branson Sheets. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 62 years, Barbara Ann Betts Tuck; Daughter, Stephanie Susan (Teff) Tuck Sheets and husband, Rev. Robert Branson, III; Son, Steven Benjamin Tuck and wife, Nancy, of Lilburn, GA; Grandchildren, Rebekah Elizabeth Sheets Maddy and husband, Erik; Robert Branson Sheets, IV and wife, Jordan; Steven Wesley Sheets and wife, Margaret; Christopher Benjamin Sheets; Justin Benjamin Tuck and wife, Krystal; Jared Daniel Tuck; Andrew Steven Tuck; Kristin Elizabeth Tuck; Great-grandchildren, Rosalie Jude Tuck; Emma Saige Tuck; August William Maddy; and Sutton Benaiah Sheets. The family will receive friends after the Celebration of Life service at the church, then followed by the burial and fellowship meal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Seed Casters/Missions, Covenant Church, 4005 Corey Road, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.