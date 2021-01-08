Frank Sullivan

Frank Robert Sullivan
WINTERVILLE - Frank Robert Sullivan, Sr., 67, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 6:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00-6:15 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Sullivan, a native of Chicago, IL, received an associate's degree in Social Services from the College of DuPage in Wheaton, IL. He was employed by Stanadyne and DuPage Machine for a number of years in Illinois. In 2001, he made his home in Winterville and had been employed as an Analyst at Bosch in New Bern for the past 15 years. He was a member of Faith Assembly of God.
Mr. Sullivan was a passionate Christian and fisherman. He has always been involved in the communities in which he lived. In Illinois, he was involved in prison ministry and had served locally at the Community Crossroads Center.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Speciale Sullivan; children, Carolyn Romero and husband, Ivan, of Johnsburg, IL, Jennifer Ortinau of Westmont, IL, Frank Robert Sullivan, Jr. of Maywood, IL, and Heather Schroeder and husband, Aaron, of Geneva, IL; grandchildren, Nicholas Romero, Alyssa Romero, Jacob Ortinau, Elizabeth Staggs, Brooklyn Cross, Alexandria Schroeder, and Audrey Schroeder; mother, Harriet Brown of Illinois; brother, James Sullivan of Illinois; sister, Judy Savage of Florida; and brothers-in-law, Michael Speciale and wife, Hazel, of New Bern, NC and Mark Speciale of Santa Barbara, CA.
Memorials may be made to the Faith Assembly of God, 5005 Corey Road, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.