...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO
5 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Franklin "D. R." Daniels, 85, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. He was born on August 31, 1937 in Pitt County, NC, to the late George Lanier and Rosa Lee Daniels. D. R. graduated from Belvoir High School and entered the United States Army at age 17 as a paratrooper. After the military, he returned to Pitt County and made his home there. D. R. retired from Greenville Fire Rescue with 30 years of service as a Captain. He retired from the Army National Guard with 20 years of service as Sergeant 1st Class. He formed a company called Danco Builders with friend and partner Robert Coggins, and built homes all over Pitt County and Eastern NC. D. R. enjoyed life. He loved his family and was a great provider. He was a faithful member of Grace Church for 60 years where he served as a deacon for many years. His family was his pride and joy. He especially loved going to the ball field and seeing his grandsons and great-grandsons play baseball. D. R. loved to fish and spent a lot of time over the years at Atlantic Beach on the fishing piers. D. R. loved to read, and westerns were his favorite. D. R. was a very humble and kind man. D. R. is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis N. Daniels; parents, George Lanier and Rosa Lee Daniels; brothers, Walter (Mildred) and Carl Daniels; sisters Janie James (John Allen), Alma Coward (T.J.), Lillie Grabowski (Adam), Margaret Bowen (A.T.), and Grace Pollard (Norman); brothers-in-law, Kendrick Nichols and wife, Janet, Curley Moore, and Buck Sawtelle. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Gammon and husband, Alvin, Sonya D. Hall and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Kristen Kuenzi, Matt Hall, and Parker Hall; great-grandchildren Jackson and Phillip Kuenzi; brothers, Rufus Daniels (Linda), Ray Daniels (Myra), Bobby Daniels (Sheila); sisters, Dot Sawtelle and Jean Moore; brother-in-law, J. B. Nichols (Elsie); sister-in-law Diann Heath (J.B.); and special friend, Joan Bullock. The visitation will be at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, January 26, 2023, 2pm at Grace Church, 3551 Charles Blvd., Greenville. Burial to follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.