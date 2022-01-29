Franklin Johnson

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to
Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern
Outer Banks.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina, mainly north of
Highway 64.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
ORLANDO, FL. - Franklin Mitchell (Mitch) Johnson, 85, of Orlando Florida passed away on January 21, 2022. Mitch was born February 21, 1936 in Grifton, North Carolina to Lester (Buck) and Elizabeth Johnson.
Mitch's biggest passions in life were flying airplanes and teaching others. He learned to fly as a teenager and was soon "crop dusting" over Eastern North Carolina and teaching others how to fly. He joined the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War and Cuban Missile Crisis. While always flying and instructing, accruing over 25,000 hours at the controls of everything from J-3 Cubs to B-52 bombers, Mitch also worked as an Engineering Flight Test Data Analyst, Computer Programmer, Systems Analyst and even Mathematics Professor.
He was a perpetual student, attending North Carolina State University, East Carolina University, The University of Pennsylvania, The Air Force Institute of Technology and The University of Central Florida, earning numerous degrees in Aerospace Engineering, Mathematics and Meteorology.
When not at the airport or in the air, Mitch enjoyed target shooting, collecting & repairing fountain pens, fishing and spending time at the beach.
Mitch is predeceased by his parents as well as his wife Judith (Madsen) Johnson.
He is survived by his daughter Nicole Conlan, son Mitchell and his wife Ashton, and son Christopher.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 11am at All Faiths Memorial Park in Casselberry, Florida.