Frederick Graham, 95, of La Grange passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at The Service League Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, NC. He was born in Lenoir County on February 24, 1925 to the late Eddie Graham and Utopia Wooten Graham. Mr. Graham was educated in the Lenoir County Public Schools and graduated from Frink High School. After graduating he joined the United States Army and received an honorable. He further is education at A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina receiving his master’s degree in Education. In his earlier years he taught school in Douglas, GA, and Fountain, NC. Mr. Graham served as Principal at H.B. Suggs High School in Farmville for many years. Mr. Graham remained active in his community as a Deacon at St. Luke Free Will Baptist Church, LaGrange, North West "B" Conference Tabernacle and was a member of American Legion Post in Farmville, NC. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his his wife Lillie Slade Graham and his siblings. Mr. Graham is survived by his son, Frederick Michael Graham and niece, Lucy Graham both of LaGrange, NC. Homegoing Celebration will be held 12noon Thursday, December 31, 2020 at St. Luke Free Will Baptist Church, LaGrange An Inspirational visitation will be held from 6pm to 8 pm to Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Church and will resume one hour prior to the service Professional Care and Service Entrusted To: Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston.