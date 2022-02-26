Frederick Manning

WINTERVILLE - Mr. Frederick Gene Manning, age 98, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, February 24, 2022. The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in the Immanuel Free Will Baptist Church and officiated by the Reverends Ben Gibson, Blake Coghill and Matt Tilghman and burial will follow in the Winterville Cemetery.
Mr. Manning, a Pitt County native was the son of the late Lewis Allen and Willie Mae Oglesby Manning. He was a 1941 graduate of Winterville High School. He served in the Unites States Army Air Corp during World War II and was stationed in the South Pacific. After the war he worked with E.I. DuPont Company in the Kinston Plant, retiring in 1985, after 32 years of Services.
Mr. Manning was a charter member of Immanuel Free Will Baptist Church in Winterville and helped build the first phase of the church. He served as a deacon and taught Sunday school for 43 years. He was a member of the choir and served as a trustee. He and his wife were the founders of the Senior Adult Fellowship at Immanuel Free Will Baptist Church and served as its directors for 32 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Manning was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Barbara Dail Manning.
He is survived by sons, Keith Manning and wife, Mary Scott of Winterville, NC and Bobby Manning and wife, Diane of Vanceboro, NC; grandchildren, Clayton Manning and wife, Angie of Greenville, NC, Brandon Manning and wife, Pam of Winterville, NC, Justin Manning and wife, Nikki of Grimesland, NC, Alicia Manning of Clemmons, NC and Caitlyn Wells of Vanceboro, NC; along with great-grandchildren, Natalie, Ethan, Nathan, Reid, Nolan, Carley, Jackson and Tucker.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 PM at Immanuel Free Will Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Betty Clark, Janet Pierce, and Acevia Moore for the care that each provided during this time.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel FWB Church, PO Box 415, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.