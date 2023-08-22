Mr. Frederick Taylor "Fred" Mattox, 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Cypress Glen Retirement Community. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 2 PM at First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 PM until the funeral hour at the church. Fred was born in Wendell, NC on August 3, 1931 to Benjamin Gray Mattox and Rachel May Taylor Mattox. His family moved to Smithfield in 1936 where he attended school, graduating from Smithfield High School, class of 1950. He obtained The Eagle rank in the Boy Scouts of America and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was a charter member of First Christian Church of Smithfield. Entering the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in September of 1950, Fred obtained his Bachelors of Arts in Law in 1954 followed by his Juris Doctor in 1956. While at Carolina, he joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity serving as its Vice President. In 1960, Fred was the Chapter Counselor of his fraternity at then East Carolina College, helping Sigma Phi Epsilon to be established at East Carolina University. After graduation from Law School and passing the North Carolina Bar, Fred received a direct commission as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force as a Judge Advocate. Completing his active duty, two years of which were served in Japan, he remained in the Air Force Reserve, retiring in 1982 as a Lieutenant Colonel. In 1959, upon his discharge from active duty, Fred began his practice of law in Greenville with the firm of Blount and Taft. In 1966, he started the practice of Harrell and Mattox, which became known as Mattox, Davis, Barnhill, Paysour and Edwards, P.A. Fred served as President of the Pitt County Bar Association and also the Third Judicial Bar. He was admitted to practice in Federal and State courts, appearing several times before the North Carolina Supreme Court successfully. In 2006, he was honored for actively practicing law for over 50 years in Pitt County. Fred served on the Board of Adjustments of the City of Greenville for over 6 years. Afterwards he enjoyed representing many clients before various City Councils, Board of Adjustments and Licensing Boards in Eastern North Carolina. Fred was in the Greenville Jaycees serving as its Vice President and also a member of the Greenville Kiwanis Club for 40 years. Fred was also active in civic affairs including serving multiple terms on the Board of Family Violence Center and as President of Eastern Carolina Vocational Center. On moving to Greenville, Fred joined the Eight Street Christian Church, now First Christian Church. He chaired the Building Committee when the church moved to Greenville Boulevard in 1969 and was Chairman of the Official Board when the present facility was built at 2810 East 14th Street. His wife of over 50 years, Anne Keziah Mattox preceded him in death. His daughter, Dr. Mary Mattox Daughtrey, of Maryland, survives. He is also survived by his sister, Alice Mattox Soles of Wilmington, NC; brother, Benjamin Gray Mattox, Jr. of California; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund of First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th Street, Greenville, NC 27858 to help carry on Fred's lifetime commitment to helping young people. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com