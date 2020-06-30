Freeman Smith

Freeman "Pete" Smith
CLAYROOT - Freeman "Pete" Smith, 87, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 4pm in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2:30 - 3:30pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, face masks will be required.
Mr. Smith, born September 9, 1932 to the late Zeb Vance and Betty Haddock Smith, was raised in Clayroot and the last survivor of 14 siblings. He met and married Frances Arnold and the two wed just after two weeks of courting and were married for 67 years. He lived in Greenville for more than 20 years where he owned and operated Pete Smith's Garage. He was known as the best transmission mechanic in Pitt County. Before returning to his home place, he also owned and operated Pete Smith's Used Cars.
Pete and Frances took many cruises together, enjoyed their second home in the NC mountains, and many family gatherings. Pete had a passion for cooking and if you loved pig pickings and collards, Pete's home was the place to be. He also enjoyed gardening, live music, had a love for animals, and was a vivid story teller. He was man of many words. He spoke his opinion whether you agreed with him or not, but although he was a giant, he had a big heart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances A. Smith; sisters, Blanche Ormond and Cassie Tyson; stepsisters, Annie Mae Lamont and Magdalene Parrott; brothers, Zeb, Curt, and Clifton Smith; and stepbrothers, Jessie, Willie, Roy Lee, Ira, Woodrow, and Asa Smith.
Pete is survived by his children, Jackie Holloman and husband Randy of Grimesland, Angie Smith and partner Stewart Adams, Carolyn Boyd, and Mike Smith, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Dana Mayenschein and husband Darrell, Stacy Bradley and husband David, Linwood Earl Cannon, Jr., Crystal Eakes, and Brandon Eakes and wife Lori; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Mason Strickland, Brooke Mayenschein, Mackenzie Cunningham, Madalyn Witteborg and Sterling Eakes; sisters-in-law, Peggy Williams and husband Ormond of Chocowinity and Rose Dawson of Snow Hill; brothers-in-law, Clifton Arnold of Norfolk, VA and James Lewis Arnold of Hope Mills; several nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved pet, PJ, also known as "Pete Jr."
