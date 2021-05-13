Gabrielle J. Stevenson, 27, of Elizabethtown, PA. died Monday, May 10, 2021. She was a 2012 graduate of South Central High School, Greenville, NC. She is survived by her Mother, Sylvia Spagnolo husband Philip Wise, her Father, John Stevenson wife Melissa; four sisters, Alexandria Zurawski husband Ryan, Taylor Stevenson, Meghan Wise Olivia Downing; one brother, Shane Boswell; one niece, Meri Zuraswki. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 am in Bressler Bible Church, 655 Monroe Street, Bressler, with Pastor Joseph Catani, Officiating. Current Commonwealth of PA COVID-19 Guidelines will be enforced. Masks and social distancing will be required. There will be no viewing or visitation. Arrangements by Wiedeman Funeral Home Cremation Services, Inc., Oberlin.