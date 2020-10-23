Gail Clark

Gail Garris Clark
BELVOIR - Mrs. Gail Garris Clark, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Clark Family Cemetery on the family farm. The family will receive friends Saturday morning, starting at 9:30 AM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. During other times, the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Vonda and Ed Hausle, 2132 Penny Hill Road, Greenville, NC.
Mrs. Clark, a Pitt County native, worked in Banking for 41 years, before retiring in 2000. She was a founding member of the Biblical Community Church, where she loved playing the piano. Mrs. Clark was also an avid NC State Basketball fan who enjoyed working in her yard and traveling. However, her most notable attribute was her love for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Nancy Garris; and brother, Myron "Jake" Garris.
Mrs. Clark is survived by her husband of 61 years, Alton Clark; sons, Allen Ray Clark and wife, Penny of Belvoir and Howard Jason Clark and wife, Aimee of Tarboro; daughter, Vonda Clark Hausle and husband, Ed of Belvoir; 9 grandchildren; and sister, Rose Hathaway. Memorials may be made to Biblical Community Church, 2113 Ola Lane, Greenville, NC 27834.
