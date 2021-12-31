Gail Cristiano
WINTERVILLE - Gail Cristiano, 85, died on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Gail was born on January 23, 1936 in Los Angeles, California to Jean and Virginia LeRoy. She was raised there until the family moved to New Rochelle, New York when she was 13 years old.
She later met her husband, Hugo Cristiano, in New York where they raised their son, Dennis Cristiano, until they moved to Greenville, North Carolina in 1971.
Gail was a wonderful cook, best known for her gravy and meatballs. She attended St. Peter Catholic Church and enjoyed bowling and playing cards. She will be remembered for her spunky personality and sense of humor.
Gail is survived by her son, Dennis Cristiano; grandson and wife, Nicholas and Krissy Cristiano; and brother, Paul LeRoy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugo Cristiano, her parents, Jean and Virginia LeRoy, and siblings Don LeRoy, Jean LeRoy, and Maureen LeRoy.
Gail will be laid to rest beside her husband, Hugo, at the Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville, NC.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.