Garland Person Windham
FARMVILLE - Garland Person Windham, age 88, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.
A private graveside service was held.
Mr. Windham was a member of Monk Memorial United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Mollie Windham; and brother, Carson Windham.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy Oakley Windham of the home; son, Mike Windham and fiance, Angela Cash Hardee of Farmville; sister, Jean Windham Varnell of Farmville; grandchildren, Dr. Mary Lenfestey and husband, Donnie, Evan Michael Windham and wife, Rebecca, and Brock Rouse; great-grandchildren, Eloise Lenfestey and D.J. Lenfestey.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Monk Memorial United Methodist Church, c/o Glenda Woodard, 4571 US Hwy 258, Farmville, NC 27828 or to Vidant Health, Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o PCMH Foundation, P.O. Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27835-8489.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
