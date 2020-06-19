Gary Cox, Jr.

Gary L. Cox, Jr.
GREENVILLE - The funeral service for Mr. Gary L. Cox Jr. will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 6:30 pm at Love Temple - Southern District Convocation, 201 N. Oak Forest Road, Goldsboro, North Carolina. His grandfather, Dr. Alex Cox, will deliver the "Words of Comfort".
The family will be present at 5:30 pm to meet and greet friends. A private burial will be held at a later date.
The family requests that all attendees wear a mask and adhere to the social distancing standards.
Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home.