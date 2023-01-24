Mrs. Gayle Little Wainright, 75, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, January 22, 2023, with her family by her side. A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 2PM in the mausoleum at Homestead Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Ronnie Braxton. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Gayle, a Pitt County native, was the daughter of the late Clarence and Rubelle Dixon Little. She lived all of her life in the Winterville community and graduated from Winterville High School. She began working with her parents at Little’s Nursery at a young age and eventually owned and operated the nursery with her husband, Charles. She continued to work in the nursery for as long as she was able, enjoying the work and the relationships with her customers. Her knowledge and tireless work ethic will truly be missed. Gayle enjoyed dancing and singing with the love of her life, Charles, watching her grandchildren play sports, taking spontaneous trips, gathering with friends, which always consisted of shrimp and crab stew. One of the lifelong lessons she taught each of her grandchildren was how to pull weeds. She leaves behind a lasting legacy through her loving family and many loyal employees. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wainright was preceded in death by her late husband, Charles Wells Wainright, a grandson, Kennedy Wells Wainright, and a sister, Daphne L. Richardson. She is survived by her husband, Mac Joyner; sons, Charles Herman Wainright and wife, Lisa, and Nathan Wells Wainright and wife, Shannon, all of Winterville; grandchildren, Caitlin Wainright Clark (Sam), Caroline Wainright Bessey (Aaron), Adam Charles Wainright (Casey), Kolby Ryan, Emme Ray, and Raegan Kate Wainright; great-grandchildren, Ollie, Jay, Lillian, Olivia and sisters, Kathryn L. Vincent and Clarene L. Brock. Stepdaughters Jessica and Jonsi Joyner and grandson Justin Honeycutt. She also leaves behind her extended family at Little’s Nursery, Caesar Crandall Jr., Oscar, and Fred Grimes. Memorials may be made to to The Charles Wells Wainright Endowed Scholarship Fund, University of Mount Olive Office of University Advancement, PO Box 90, Mount Olive, North Carolina, 28365. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com