Gene Carlton Johnson
WILLIAMSTON - Gene Carlton Johnson, 85, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Gene was born on Feb. 20, 1935, in his home in Gold Point, NC to Henry Archibald and Lillian Cherry Johnson. He was one of eight children.
Gene is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Hope Bullock Johnson; children: Doug Johnson (Leslie) of Williamston, Janet Segroves (Barry) of Pleasant View, TN., Greg Johnson (Nancy) of Williamston, Beth Davis (John) of Williamston, step-children: Peggy Rogerson (Vann) of Williamston, Brian Rogerson of Washington, NC., and special niece: Cathy Price of Williamston.
He leaves behind the joys of his life, his grandchildren: Austin and Allison Johnson, Dalton (Haley) and Andrea Segroves, Thomas Ayers, Will (Samantha), Andy (Brooke) and Matt Davis, Joanna (Jon) and Bradley Rogerson, Natalie and Piper Rogerson. One great-granddaughter: Claudia Belle Davis.
He is survived by his brother Kenneth Johnson (Madaline) of Williamston and sister Lillian Moore (William) of Tarboro. He is predeceased by his parents, and his siblings: Rachel Ward, Lennie Cherry Ward, Henry Johnson, Sr., Thelma Mayo, and Dan Johnson.
Gene married Claudia James of Robersonville on Nov 26, 1954 with whom he shared four children. During the years as she fought cancer and upon her death in 1972, Gene was dedicated to caring for his young children.
In 1974 Gene married Elsie Bowen of Williamston. They raised their children together, and he once again became a devoted caretaker when Elsie became ill and passed away in 1991.
In 1992 Gene married Hope Bullock of Everetts who became his loving partner of 28 years. She was committed to his care during the brief illness before his death.
Gene was a steadfast member of the First Christian Church in Williamston and served as a deacon. He retired in 1999 from Harrison Oil Company after 41 years of dedicated service to his customers.
With a quiet demeanor and a gentle nature, Gene also possessed a quick wit and an unexpected sense of humor. He was committed to his standards of living and his Christian faith. He loved gardening and keeping his lawn and house in immaculate condition. He modestly helped his neighbors in need and was a man of his word. His earthly treasures were his children, family, and the joy they brought to his life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Christian Church of Williamston, Williamston Rescue Squad, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, NC. There will be a 11:00am graveside service Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery.
