Gene Raymond McCreary, 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather and servant of God, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenville. It will be conducted by the Rev. Asher Panton. Born April 8, 1941, in Mooresville, N.C., Mr. McCreary graduated from Landis (N.C.) High School in 1959. He graduated from Mars Hill College in 1961 with an Associate of Arts degree and Appalachian State Teachers College in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science. During his career, Mr. McCreary was a schoolteacher, a banker and an insurance agent. A longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Mr. McCreary enjoyed ministering to local and international college students. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Yokefellow Prison Ministry. Those who knew Mr. McCreary appreciated his jovial sense of humor and his willingness to help others in need. Mr. McCreary was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia C. McCreary; sister, Linda Martin; and parents, Roy and Mattie McCreary. He is survived by his daughter Penny McCreary of Greenville; son David Lane McCreary and daughter-in-law Jenny Marion McCreary of Fuquay-Varina; grandchildren Noah McCreary and wife Sydney McCreary of Raleigh and Joy McCreary of Fuquay-Varina. The family wishes to express gratitude to the wonderful team at Community Home Care & Hospice of Greenville, with special thanks to nurse Emily Rounds; certified nursing assistants Lacey Cannon and Rosa Calderon; Aaron Saufley, chaplain; and social worker Destini Ferguson Blake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 S. Elm St., Greenville, N.C.