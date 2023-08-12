It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Brandon Hamill, 19, of Fountain, NC, beloved son, brother, grandson, and friend on August 7, 2023. George was extremely intelligent, loved to read all genres of books, enjoyed the outdoors, and although he teased them, he had an unbreakable bond with his brothers and sisters. Brandon was homeschooled by his mother whom he made incredibly proud. He then began as a freshman at Farmville Central High School where he was an active member of JROTC and the FFA. We proudly watched on after all his hard work to see him graduate in 2022. He loved working with his father and being an intricate part of his family's business. He worked diligently an excelled in all aspects where he took the lead role as supervisor. Brandon will forever be missed by his father and mother, Mark and Natasha Hamill of the home; his brothers and sisters, Nicole Hamill, Ricky Lee and Paige Hamill with their children Elaena Adele Hamill and Riott Lane Hamill, Brooks and London Hamill all from Sharp point District. His grandfathers are Rick Hamill with Paulette of Fountain, Bill Wrenn of Oak Island, and Mike James of Simpson. His grandmothers are Lois Hamill of Falkland and Christie James of Simpson. His uncles and aunts are Parker and Tracey Hamill with their children Sarah and Everett Hamill of Ayden and Jonathan Wrenn and Kim Wrenn of Albuquerque, NM and Karen James from Simpson. He will also be missed by countless other family members and friends. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 12, at 2:00 P.M. at the Falkland Presbyterian Church by Rev. Chris Harris. Entombment will follow at the Hamill Hunting Lodge in Fountain. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.