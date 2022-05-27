George D. Tutino, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went home to God at the age of 73 on Sunday, May 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Greenville. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. George was born on September 6, 1948, in York, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Mary Arcuri and Andrew Tutino of York, PA. George attended York Catholic High School and York Junior College. He was married to Patricia Connolly on March 26, 1972, and they were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary out at dinner with friends. He had 2 sons, of whom he was extremely proud; Jay Tutino, wife Joni of Indianapolis, IN and grandchildren Luke, Skye and Claire, as well as one great grandchild, Lucea; and Chris Tutino, wife Jennifer of Raleigh, NC and grandchildren Caroline, Juliet and Christian Jr. He leaves one sister, Josie McQueary of Cincinnati, OH. His greatest joy was his family who were able to surround him prior to his death. This was a great gift to him and made him so happy. George was a true patriot and loved his country. He served honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves for 2 years. He loved playing guitar and playing golf, primarily at Greenville Country Club where he had a hole-in-one and double eagle -incredible feats, especially post back surgery. He was also a wonderful guitarist. George had a very successful apparel sales and management career for nearly 40 years. His customers told him he was the best with whom they had ever worked. He received many awards and much acclaim in his career, but his greatest joy was his family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or the Salvation Army, 2718 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com