George Davis

George Richard Davis
GREENVILLE - Mr. George Richard Davis, 71, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021.
The funeral service will be held Monday at 3 PM at First Christian Church in Greenville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3 PM at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Bellvue Cemetery in Danville, KY.
George, son of the late William Davis and Anna Margaret Davis Braddy, was born and raised in Danville, KY, but lived most of his life in the Greenville area. He enjoyed working at ECVC for almost 50 years and made many friends.
George was involved in numerous community activities but was most proud of the numerous medals he won for swimming and bowling in the Special Olympics. He also enjoyed the Exceptional Community Baseball League, Heart and Soul Choir, Creative Oasis art class, AKTION Club, and was a recipient of the Commission of Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky.
George was an avid Pirate football fan, and could name every coach who ever coached there. He loved cats and horses, and enjoyed riding at Rocking Horse Ranch. He was a great brother and a good friend to those who knew him.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his step-father, James Braddy.
He is survived by his brother, Billy Davis of Greenville; cousin, Bob Southerlan of Cookeville, TN; special friend, Sandy Steele; his adoptive family at Pitt County Group Homes; and his beloved cat, Tater Bug.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pitt County Special Olympics, Attn: Brent Harpe, 2000 Cedar Lane, Greenville, NC 27834 or to First Christian Church, 2810 E 14th St., Greenville, NC 27858.
