Mr. George “Dewey” Hathaway, 90, died Friday, January 29, 2021. There will be no service at this time. Mr. Hathaway, a native of Pitt County, was a resident of the Farmville community. He served in the United States Air Force. A graduate of Farmville High School and East Carolina University, where he earned a B. S. degree in Business, he was employed with Collins & Aikman, retiring in 1984. Following his retirement he was employed with Bowen Cleaners for another 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria Joyner Hathaway; daughter, Karen H. James and husband Jeff; son, George D. Hathaway III; grandchildren, Will James and wife Sarah, Jessica Jones and husband Zack; Jason James, George D. Hathaway IV and Joseph Lee Hurd; great granddaughter, Bristol James; sisters, Dot Russell and Raye Black and husband Terry; and brother, Bobby Hathaway and wife Shirley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Farmville Rescue Squad, P.O Box 352, Farmville, NC 27828. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.