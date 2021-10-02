George Frederick Matthews, Jr., age 89, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. George was born in Robersonville, NC on December 18, 1931 to George Frederick Matthews, Sr. and Susie Roebuck Matthews. George proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years, retiring in 1974. Following his military service, he returned to Martin County and worked for the NC Department of Transportation until he retired in 1997. George was a faithful member of Robersonville United Methodist Church. He was also a Freemason and a Shriner. For many years, George supported the Fort Branch Historical Society to preserve and restore the fort and its heritage by serving as a volunteer with their Living History Program and the annual re-enactment. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers; his daughter, Judith Sue Lutzenhiser; and two grandchildren, Cassandra Rae (Cassie) Lutzenhiser and Bart Andrew (Andy) Lutzenhiser. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Dail Matthews; sister, Nellie Gray Smith of Newport News, VA; son, Bart Lutzenhiser and wife Kathy of Bonney Lake, Washington; daughter, Linda Haislip Brannan and husband Jim of Raleigh, NC; and son, Ellis Clifton Haislip, Jr. and wife Kim of Laurel Hill, NC; granddaughters, Rebecca Hanes (Josh) of Clemmons, NC, Tonya Lutzenhiser of Portland, Oregon; grandsons, Taylor Lutzenhiser of Tacoma, Washington, Harry Marks (Kathleen) and Todd Brannan (Angie) both of Raleigh, NC, and Aaron Haislip of Greenville, NC. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren and an abundance of nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff of Whispering Pines Retirement Community, the staff of Comfort Care, and the staff of Heartland Hospice, who provided excellent care and guidance which allowed George to live as independently as possible. The family also extends its thanks and appreciation to all the doctors and nurses who have cared for George over the past five years since his move to Raleigh. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
