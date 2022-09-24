George Henry "Hank" Briley, Jr., 54, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:30 until the funeral hour at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Hank, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, graduated from North Pitt High School and attended Louisburg College and East Carolina University. He worked on his family farm, GHB Farms, for a number of years. For the past 15 years, he has worked for Tri-Est Ag as a Master Applicator, where he traveled through the eastern US assisting farms with chemical application. Hank enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at the beach. He deeply loved his family and will be dearly missed. Hank was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Briley. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Katrina Briley; children, George Henry Briley, III and Kaitlyn Nichole Briley; father, George "Henry" Briley and wife, Vivian, and her family; brother, Kent Briley and wife, Deirdre, all of Greenville; sister, Kelly Cook and husband, Scott, of Apex; In-laws, Rev. Glenn and Edra Messer of Tuscon, AZ; Sisters-in-law, Suzanne Patton and Becky Porzillo; Brother-in-law, Jonathan Messer and family; and a number of beloved nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to: Pactolus Volunteer Fire Department, 5866 US-264, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com