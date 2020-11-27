George Lanford

George "G.W." Lanford
GREENVILLE - Shortly before his death, G.W. Lanford made the statement that "I am ready to meet my God". On the morning of Friday, November 20, 2020, he departed this world, peacefully in his sleep after an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 29th at 2 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Greenville. Strict COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
George Whittington "G.W." Lanford was the son of Carroll E. Lanford and Louise D. Whittington Lanford. He grew up in Raleigh, NC and graduated from Needham B, Broughton High School in 1960. Following graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, serving as a medic. After his discharge, he held various jobs which included medical supply sales, owner-operator of East Carolina Medical Supply Company, and Research Lab Manager at the Neuroscience Lab at East Carolina University School of Medicine until his retirement in 2006.
His greatest accomplishment was the over 49 years he shared his experience, strength, and hope with others in addictive recovery. G.W. was also an avid golfer, fisherman and photographer who loved to travel. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, and a member of the Ayden Golf and Country Club as well as various community organizations and activities.
G.W. was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll E. Lanford and Louise Whittington Lanford; stepfather, Richard Hutchinson; and half-brothers, Carroll, Joseph, and Donald Lanford.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Stuetz Lanford; sons, Laurence P. Howard and wife, Candice of Raleigh, NC and Thomas Howard and wife, Emilie of Atlanta, GA; grandsons, Isaiah and Jacob Howard of Raleigh, NC; sisters-in-law, Susan Stuetz Saunders and husband, Rev. Robert Saunders, Carol Stuetz Griemel and husband, Donald; nephews, Scott Saunders, Michael Johnson, David Lanford, and Karl Lanford; nieces, Heather Henning, Alice Anderson, and Carolinda Boesen; along with many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.