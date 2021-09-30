George Randall Rouse, 66, entered his eternal life on Monday, Sept 27 2021, after many months of health issues. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat. Oct. 2nd at the home - 70 Wested Lane Pinetops NC 27864. Randall was preceded in death by his father George Rouse and nephew Joshua Rouse. Randall was an avid hunter, loved fishing and wood working. He was envied by many for his welding skills. Randall loved his family, his son Doug was his best friend and did everything with him. He loved his daughter Kim. His grand daughter Kaila was his world and could do no wrong in his eyes. He was an awesome stepdad to Beverly and Grandpa to Quinten and Cayden. He loved his Clayhill family just as much as his family by blood. Randall is survived by his wife Toni, Mother Ernestine Rouse, son Douglas, daughter Kimberly(Vincent), Grandaughter Kaila, Step daughter Beverly, step grandsons Quinten and Cayden. He also leaves behind a brother Tommy (Crystal) and a sister Kathy Garris many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Judes Children's hospital.

