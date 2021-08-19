Born September 14, 1950, George Randolph McIver passed on Wednesday, August 11, at age 70. George grew up in Birmingham, AL, in the 1950s and early '60s, where he developed his passion for civil rights work. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, George dedicated his career to clinical social work, specializing in heavily traumatized children. He spent his free time volunteering with civil rights and social justice organizations as a young adult, and that joy for service never left him. After retirement, George spent his days with his two grandchildren, teaching and preparing them for life. He believed that most problems in life could be worked through while sitting by a pond with a fishing line in the water. He loved woodworking and his family. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Mary Calhoon Reese McIver, and his Father, James Randolph McIver. He is survived by his wife, Jimmie McIver; daughter, Ashley Licari; son-in-law Andrew Licari; and grandchildren, Thane Licari and Allana Licari; brother, David McIver; sister-in-law, Renee McIver; and several nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville, NC. A celebration of life service will be held on October 1, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville, NC. Services entrusted to Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville.