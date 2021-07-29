George Robert “Bobby” Boone, 76, passed away Saturday July 24, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2 PM at First Christian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Bobby was born on April 16, 1945 in Raleigh, North Carolina, the first of four children of the late George Robert Boone, Sr. and Edna C. Boone. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended NC State University. He served in the Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. Bobby owned Boone Medical Equipment and made friends everywhere he went. His son, Hill, daughter, Kathryn and granddaughter, Nora, were the lights of his life. He loved hunting with his friends, spending time with his wife fishing and going to McDonalds every morning for coffee. Some of his favorite times were spent at Paradise Bay having tea time on the golf cart. Bobby was a member of First Christian Church in Greenville, NC and enjoyed having Wednesday night suppers with the church family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, Jeremy B. Gould of Wake Forest, NC. Surviving him are his wife of 23 years, Jewelle Jackson Boone; son, Master Sergeant Crawford Hill Boone USMC of Carlsbad, CA; daughter, Kathryn C. Boone of Raleigh; and step-son, Daniel L. Gould (Laurie) of Fuquay Varina, NC; his brother, Tim R. Boone (Judy) of Raleigh NC, and sisters, LeeAnne B. Bolton (Doug) of Morehead City, NC and Beverly Dawn Boone of Asheville, NC; grandchildren, Nora K. Lane, Brooke Lindsey Gould, Ashlynn Grace Gould, Daisy Gould, Brodie Gould, Anna Gould, Jackson Gould, Alexander Gould and Luke Gould; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, PO Box 2366, Greenville, NC 27836. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. On-line condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com