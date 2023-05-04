George Ronald "Ron" Dale

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
George Ronald Dale, 87, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at his home. The funeral service will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Ron was born in Duplin County and grew up in Wayne County, graduating from Goldsboro High School. After high school, he worked as a mechanic for the Ford Dealership in Goldsboro and was a member of the first rescue squad in Goldsboro in 1964. Later, Ron went to work as a Claims Manager for Nationwide Insurance, where he worked until his retirement. His job moved the family to Charlotte and later to Greenville in 1973. Ron was a member of the Eastern Pines Fire/Rescue/EMS, where he spent 10 years volunteering as an EMT and was in the first group of Paramedics in Pitt County. He was a member of the William Pitt Masonic Lodge #734 and the Brightleaf Amateur Radio Association. Ron was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed fishing and spending time at Atlantic Beach, and was obsessed with eating ice cream. Most of all, he loved spending time with his daughters and grandsons, who lovingly referred to him as Bepa. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bernice Dale; sister, Linda Mozingo; and a brother, Tommy Dale. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Herring Dale; daughters, Tammy Worthington and husband, Phil, and Rhonda Reeder and husband, Tim; grandsons, Phillip "Budman" Wayne Worthington and Cameron Dale Worthington and fiancé, Katherine Youmans; and brother, David Dale and wife, Bettie. He has 1 nephew and 4 nieces. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Healing Hearts Home Care for their love and care. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Pines Fire/Rescue/EMS Department, 5453 Eastern Pines Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com